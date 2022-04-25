-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:HGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.03). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($3.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.52. 1,028,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

