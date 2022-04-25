$0.51 EPS Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. BRP Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRP. Bank of America raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. BRP Group has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $45.36.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

