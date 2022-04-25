$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $1.00. Ultra Clean reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $60.84.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

