$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Western Union posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Western Union by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Western Union by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 113,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,648. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

