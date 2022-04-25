$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $6.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.30.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.65. 1,106,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,425. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.50. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.