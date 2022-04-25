$124.79 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) to post $124.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.38 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $117.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $508.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.47 million to $515.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $559.99 million, with estimates ranging from $513.71 million to $599.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.81. 18,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,566. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,767.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.