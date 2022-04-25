18,285 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,285 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $248,581,000 after acquiring an additional 161,376 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $220,482,000 after acquiring an additional 246,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $158,486,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,203 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,362. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

