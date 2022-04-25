$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $10.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $10.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American Tower by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,314,000 after purchasing an additional 424,182 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.