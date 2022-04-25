3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in 3M were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $92,441,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $67,950,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.85. 96,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,224. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

