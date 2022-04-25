$41.20 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will announce $41.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.58 million and the lowest is $39.69 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $31.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $175.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $184.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $196.09 million, with estimates ranging from $164.68 million to $218.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. 224,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,170. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -93.62%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

