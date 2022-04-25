6,500 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,590,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $65,015,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

WY stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.52. 63,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

