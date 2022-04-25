$70.02 Million in Sales Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $70.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year sales of $303.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.89 million to $303.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $364.32 million, with estimates ranging from $360.47 million to $367.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.53 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,832. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 247,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $4,195,616.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 433,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,866 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,533,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,462,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

