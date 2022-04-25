$768.73 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $768.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $745.90 million and the highest is $787.70 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $625.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLM. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.57.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $87.56. 370,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,975. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.10. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $83.61 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after buying an additional 380,140 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

