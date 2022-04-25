881 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.49 on Monday, hitting $189.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,323,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.31 and a 200 day moving average of $207.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.70 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.