A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 53,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 870,581 shares.The stock last traded at $14.15 and had previously closed at $14.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.03.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $219,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,493 shares of company stock worth $733,296 in the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

