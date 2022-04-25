Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797. Acme United has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acme United in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acme United (ACU)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.