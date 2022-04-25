Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797. Acme United has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acme United stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Acme United Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) by 178.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Acme United worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acme United in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

