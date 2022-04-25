Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Acme United has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Acme United by 4.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Acme United by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Acme United by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acme United by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acme United by 443.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

