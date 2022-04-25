adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives $281.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of adidas from €359.00 ($386.02) to €348.00 ($374.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of adidas from €280.00 ($301.08) to €255.00 ($274.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($365.59) to €315.00 ($338.71) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Baader Bank lowered shares of adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get adidas alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in adidas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADDYY traded down $4.14 on Friday, hitting $107.00. 53,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.17. adidas has a 1 year low of $93.86 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that adidas will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.