adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €285.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($306.45) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($322.58) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($365.59) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($311.83) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($344.09) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €296.56 ($318.88).

FRA ADS opened at €208.05 ($223.71) on Thursday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($216.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €209.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €243.41.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

