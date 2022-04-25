Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 477,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.69. The company had a trading volume of 93,430,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,557,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

