Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.19. Agiliti posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agiliti.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $277,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,379. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agiliti by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after acquiring an additional 84,279 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,086,000 after buying an additional 149,986 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agiliti stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.