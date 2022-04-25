Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.78

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 6158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

AGIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,760,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

