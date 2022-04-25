AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. AIkido Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

