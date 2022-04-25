AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “
AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. AIkido Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.47.
About AIkido Pharma (Get Rating)
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
