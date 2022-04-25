Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFLYY. Barclays upped their target price on Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.73) to €4.60 ($4.95) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.33.

AFLYY stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.