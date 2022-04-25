Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$25.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AD.UN. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.50 price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.61.

AD.UN traded down C$0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting C$18.68. 175,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,747. The firm has a market capitalization of C$843.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.82. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$16.02 and a 12-month high of C$20.77.

In other Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) news, Senior Officer Michael Donald Ervin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.41, for a total transaction of C$122,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$870,827.91. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Walter King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 829,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,094,230.20.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

