Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

ALLE traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $114.72. 1,058,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,939. Allegion has a one year low of $105.06 and a one year high of $148.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.69. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,938,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,829,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,498,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

