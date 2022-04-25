Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42,048.00

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000873 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $342,224.92 and approximately $42,048.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00044943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.57 or 0.07338814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00045037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Alliance Fan Token

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alliance Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alliance Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

