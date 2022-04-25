AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92,705.24

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $92,705.24 and $3.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00021522 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

