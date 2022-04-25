AllSafe Trading 4.3% Lower This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $92,705.24 and approximately $3.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00021522 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.