ALLY (ALY) Market Cap Reaches $4.04 Million

ALLY (ALY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. ALLY has a market cap of $4.04 million and $21,526.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00032960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00103551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALY is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.