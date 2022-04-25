Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII) Director Sells C$276,000.00 in Stock

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Rating) Director Michael Lewis Black sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,032,895 shares in the company, valued at C$10,150,263.40.

Shares of Almonty Industries stock opened at C$0.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$184.86 million and a P/E ratio of -12.19. Almonty Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos Mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain.

