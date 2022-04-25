Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3,600.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,409.38.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,392.71 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,193.62 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,666.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,782.31.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.