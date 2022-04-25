Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.06. Altria Group posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,923,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.