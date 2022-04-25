Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.70

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$44.70 and last traded at C$45.82, with a volume of 26921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 77.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$162.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 2.2400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.01 per share, with a total value of C$53,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,638,963.18. Insiders purchased a total of 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034 over the last ninety days.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

