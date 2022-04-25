American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.13

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Get American Software alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $615.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Software by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.