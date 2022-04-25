AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137,725 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $905,618,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after buying an additional 2,423,618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,471,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,302,000 after buying an additional 296,787 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $3.97 on Friday, reaching $121.32. 1,947,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average of $144.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.15 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.