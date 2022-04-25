Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Trimmed by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $48,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Analog Devices by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 43,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.31. The stock had a trading volume of 194,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,881. The company has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

