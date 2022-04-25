Analysts Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. Accel Entertainment reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.96 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 4.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $80,064.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 620,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,757,788.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,280 shares of company stock worth $2,679,404. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,530,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,984,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 3,895.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 32,139 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACEL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,205. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.11. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

