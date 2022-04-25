Analysts Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.85. Macy’s posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,066,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

