Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,362. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

