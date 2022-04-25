Analysts Set Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Target Price at GBX 4,180

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,180 ($53.28).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($56.08) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($54.80) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Cranswick alerts:

LON:CWK traded down GBX 26 ($0.33) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,496 ($44.56). 43,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,512.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,594.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,118 ($39.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,200 ($53.53). The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.