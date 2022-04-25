Analysts Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) PT at $183.80

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSV. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,541,000 after buying an additional 66,824 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in FirstService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in FirstService by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 257,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,197,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.87. 3,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.61. FirstService has a one year low of $130.43 and a one year high of $202.78. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $856.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.2025 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

