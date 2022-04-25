Analysts Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) PT at $87.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE EDU traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.21. 49,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $74,058,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 5,378,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

