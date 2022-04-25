Andrew S. Pascal Acquires 10,300 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $60,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MYPS stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 15.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYPS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

