Andrew S. Pascal Acquires 10,300 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $60,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MYPS stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 15.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYPS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.