Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 4,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,515,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $415.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Angi by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Angi by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Angi in the third quarter valued at about $586,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Angi by 20.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 34.5% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 77,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

