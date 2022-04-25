Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $584.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $518.00 to $584.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ANTM. StockNews.com began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $537.95.

Shares of ANTM opened at $502.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.50. Anthem has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

