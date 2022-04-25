Argan (NYSE:AGX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.37

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.37 and last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Argan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $549.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $36,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Argan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,089 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 51,341 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

