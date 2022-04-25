Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athira Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $430.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.56. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

