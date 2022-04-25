Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.31

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 32649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Get Atlas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,045,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 98.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 433,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 998,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 419,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 20.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 248,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.