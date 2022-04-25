Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,592 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up about 2.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $37,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 468 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Griffin Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

ADSK traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.07. 55,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,265. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.71 and a 200 day moving average of $253.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

